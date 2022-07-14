A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed for more than a week to allow for resurfacing works.

Pembrokeshire County Council has given advance notice of the road closure which will affect the Glynaeron to Mynachlog-ddu road, by placing a public notice in the Western Telegraph on July 13.

The closure will start on Monday, August 1 and will last for 10 days or until the work is completed.

The section of the road affected will be from Glynaeron’s junction with the C3110 Rhosfach to Glynaeron road, east to the junction with the C3002 Mynachlog-ddu to Rhosfach road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and access will be granted to exempted vehicles.

A diversion will be in place for traffic along the C3002 Mynachlog-ddu to Rhosfach road and the C3110 Rhosfach to Glynaeron road.