A strong smell of smoke still lingered along the Riverside Shopping Centre this morning, following last night’s fire at the multi-storey car park in Haverfordwest.

Police officers were at the scene at 11am today (Wednesday, July 13), with the fire appearing to have caused extensive damage.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that they were investigating the incident and treating it as ‘suspicious,’ and have appealed for witnesses or anybody with information.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire before leaving after 2.30am.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “The fire was located in an office block, located at the top of the multi-storey car park, and had spread to an underneath stairwell.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police car at the scene on the Wednesday morning

One Haverfordwest resident said: “We stood outside the car park and watched it. We don’t live far away and we saw the smoke in the sky, so we thought we’d take a look.

MORE NEWS

“Firefighters were here quickly, and managed to get it down in about an hour.

“There was a little crowd gathered. It felt weird, because we knew nobody was in there or injured, so it felt like a small community event. We all came together to just stand there and watch.

“Even today, walking along the shopping centre, you can smell smoke.”