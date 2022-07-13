School pupils have paid tribute to their friend, who tragically died after getting into difficulty in the sea, by holding a prom in his memory.

Zac Thompson, 11, died after reportedly being swept out to see at Angle on July 1.

Despite initial reservations, Pembroke Dock Community School, which Zac attended, decided to go ahead with their school prom, and in a touching video, released balloons to celebrate his life.

The prom was held on Friday, July 8, and, during the after-party held at Pembroke Dock Harlequins rugby club, school children stood on the pitch and released balloons into the air with messages to Zac.

One parent at the school described how the tragic loss still hadn’t sunk in yet.

Jacovia Downing, whose 11-year-old daughter Angel attends the school, described how staff, pupils and everyone associated with the school still struggle to cope with seeing the empty desk where Zac used to sit.

Pembroke Dock Community School intend to do more to remember Zac’s life. At their Dock Fest on Thursday, July 14, a memorial service will be held in the morning before a cricket match is played in Zac's memory, with teachers and guests taking on the schoolchildren.

MORE NEWS

Pupils at the Pembroke Dock Community School prom released balloons in memory of a pupil who died in a freak accident

On the day of the incident it is understood Zac climbed a rock with his elder brother and their 11-year-old cousin, when a freak wave washed them into the sea at Angle Beach in the evening.

While Zac's brother and cousin managed to swim ashore, Zac got into difficulties.

He was eventually brought ashore by a member of the public where he was assisted by emergency responders, however Zac failed to regain consciousness.

The school were going to cancel the prom but decided to hold it in celebration of Zac's life

After the incident, within a day of setting up a JustGiving page, an initial £5,000 target had been blown away with a figure of £12,550 reached by 3.30pm.

As of July 13 the page has gone over £20,000.

A minute's applause was held at Pembrokeshire Primary Schools' Cricket Finals on Monday, July 4 in memory of Zac who should have been playing at the finals.

Jocovia Downing's daughter Angel arrived to the prom on horseback. Jacovia said it still had not sunk that Zac was gone

In a tribute, the school said Zac did ‘exceptionally well in cricket, helping them get through to the area finals’.

It went on: "(he had a) cheeky smile, was funny and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school."

Photos and video supplied by Jacovia Downing.

To donate to Zac's JustGiving page, click here.