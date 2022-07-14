PEMBROKESHIRE is a beautiful place and our camera club members are constantly capturing the beauty of the county.

Whether it's stunning sceneries, community events or animal antics, they are out and about taking incredible pictures.

Here are just some of our favourite pictures recently submitted by our members.

Western Telegraph: Newgale. Picture: Denzil OrielNewgale. Picture: Denzil Oriel

Western Telegraph: Withybush Woods. Picture: Helena PhotographyWithybush Woods. Picture: Helena Photography

Western Telegraph: Stackpole. Picture: Donna DaviesStackpole. Picture: Donna Davies

Western Telegraph: Freshwater West. Picture: Steven HowellsFreshwater West. Picture: Steven Howells

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Low tide in Neyland. Picture: Angela RadiceLow tide in Neyland. Picture: Angela Radice

Western Telegraph: Jellyfish in Fishguard breakwater. Picture: Rachel ThomasJellyfish in Fishguard breakwater. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Flowers in Haverfordwest. Picture: Jenny AmblerFlowers in Haverfordwest. Picture: Jenny Ambler

Western Telegraph: Newgale. Picture: Lorraine DartonNewgale. Picture: Lorraine Darton

If you want to join the 2,500 camera club members and have the chance to have your photos featured online and in the paper, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.