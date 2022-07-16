The latest crime statistics from police.uk have shown that 275 crimes were reported in Milford Haven in one month.
This makes the month the heaviest for crime in the last 12-month period, with 516 reported in two months.
Between January and May 2022, a total of 1,187 crimes were reported in Milford Haven.
The most common type of crime in the month was violence and sexual offences, with 117 of those crimes reported.
There were also 49 anti-social behaviour offences reported, 23 public order offences and 22 criminal damage and arson offences reported.
There was also shoplifting, burglaries and drug offences reported in the town.
Exactly 100 of the crimes are currently under investigation, with 104 of the investigations unable to prosecute suspect.
The most crime-heavy region of the town during the month was the West Ward, with 77 of the reported crimes occurring there.
