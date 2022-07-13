Kilgetty AFC women's football kicked off their first training session at Kingsmoor Sports Club, Kilgetty, last Friday.

Meeting from 6pm to 7pm on Fridays, the women took part in a fun and informative training session led by Kilgetty AFC coach James North.

The ladies were delighted to have the opportunity to get on the pitch.

"As someone who loves football, but never had the opportunity to play or train, I'm so pleased James has started Kilgetty Women's Football.

"The training session was great, genuinely enjoyed every minute. Highly recommended!" said one player.

Kilgetty Women's Football training is open to older and younger female players, from 16 years - it's an opportunity to improve and learn new skills and have fun through football.

The training sessions are suitable for players of all skill levels, and those who have not played football before, or for a long time.

If you are interested, please sign up by following this link and join as a member:group.spond.com/ASVEZ, or for information, message James on 07872594290.