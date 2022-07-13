Students at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi made the trip of a lifetime this week when they visited Westminster to meet their local member of parliament, Stephen Crabb.
Fifty one students from Year 10 accompanied by six members of staff travelled to the Houses of Parliament where they listened to Mr Crabb’s accnounts of serving as their MP for Pembrokeshire Preseli following his election in 2005.
Following his address, he opened the floor to the students for questions.
“And this is what’s always so great,” he said, following their visit.
“Giving the students an opportunity to engage and ask questions on such a wide range of tpical subjects is so important.
“I’d like to say a big thank you to all who attended and took part and I’m very much looking forward to seeing them in Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in the very near future.”
Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, based in St Davids, is the first Church in Wales secondary school to open since the 1920s and it is the first Church in Wales school which accommodates children between the ages of 3 and 16.
