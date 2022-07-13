Tony Pennock had a winning start as Haverfordwest County manager, as the Bluebirds won 5-1 away at Afan Lido FC in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday night.

A total of 17 players featured as part of the squad, as Pennock stood in the dugout for the first time in charge.

A terrific first half saw the Bluebirds 4-0 up going in at the break, starting with Ben Fawcett’s header from Ricky Watt’s cross.

Fawcett was involved in County’s second, as he received Henry Jones’ long ball and controlled up before passing to Ryan George to double the lead.

Jones and George linked for the third shortly after, when George was found at the far post before getting the ball over the line.

Jones was the star man in the first half, and ended it with a goal for himself, a low effort from around 20 yards out into the back of the net.

County started the second half as they played the first, as Jordan Davies got his name on the scoresheet early into the second period.

Tony Pennock with his Haverfordwest County management team. Picture: Mike Greenslade Photography, Neath

A defensive error put the ball at the feet of Davies, who moved around the goalkeeper and put the ball into the empty net.

Afan Lido did score late on in a quick counter-attack after a better second-half performance, putting Zac Jones through several saves.

County’s match against Goodwick United has been cancelled, meaning Pennock’s next game will be away at Barry Town United on the evening of Tuesday, July 19.