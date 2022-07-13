A top-rated Pembrokeshire street food truck which reluctantly left its iconic beach location in May is back at a new scenic spot from today, Wednesday July 13.

Cŵlbox started off on Saundersfoot beach in 2018 after husband and wife team Rhiannon and Jody Morgan-Bell took a gamble and sold their Cardiff home to move to Pembrokeshire.

They converted an old rice box trailer and parked up alongside the beach slipway to serve up a menu including freshly-cooked seafood dishes in eco-friendly boxes with fries and salad.

Crispy squid a la Cwlbox

Last month, the couple – who also run Tenby’s Japanese-influenced eaterie Umi - took the difficult decision to leave Saundersfoot beach as power was no longer available and they did not want to use a generator.

The entrance to the new Cwlbox location

Customers took to social media to voice their disappointment, and amongst the messages of support was one from Saundersfoot’s Hean Castle Estate.

As a result, Cŵlbox has secured its new spot on a grassed and enclosed area of the estate's land at Foundry Point, Wisemans Bridge.

Jody and Rhiannon welcomed the first customers to the new pitch today

Jody, 44, said: “We feel so lucky to have been offered such a fantastic opportunity.

“Hean Castle Estate have been very supportive and we’re thrilled with the new pitch, which has panoramic views of Saundersfoot Bay.”

Speaking to the Western Telegraph on the opening day, Rhiannon, 43, added: “We really can’t believe this location – it feels too good to be true.

The stunning views take in Wisemans Bridge and Saundersfoot bay

“We’ve still got loads to do, but we’re here, the views are incredible and we’ve had so many messages of good luck.”

Cŵlbox will be open at Foundry Park from Tuesday to Sunday each week (weather permitting) between 9am and 3pm, and there also plans for the occasional feast night.

For more information, follow Cŵlbox on facebook.com/cwlbox and instagram.com/cwlbox