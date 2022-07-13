A driver was injured when his car overturned on a Pembrokeshire road earlier today (Wednesday, July 13).
The single-vehicle crash occurred near Broad Haven on Wednesday morning, July 13, and police officers were called to the scene.
The crash caused the partial obstruction of the B4341, before the road was made clear later in the morning.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred this morning, July 13, on the B4341 near Broadhaven.
MORE NEWS
- Police attend scene of multi-storey car park fire
- Video: Thresher shark seen breaching off Pembrokeshire coast
“A grey Fiat 500 overturned causing partial obstruction of the carriageway. The road was clear at 11.15am.
“The male driver received minor injuries.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here