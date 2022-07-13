A driver was injured when his car overturned on a Pembrokeshire road earlier today (Wednesday, July 13).

The single-vehicle crash occurred near Broad Haven on Wednesday morning, July 13, and police officers were called to the scene.

The crash caused the partial obstruction of the B4341, before the road was made clear later in the morning.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred this morning, July 13, on the B4341 near Broadhaven.

“A grey Fiat 500 overturned causing partial obstruction of the carriageway. The road was clear at 11.15am.

“The male driver received minor injuries.”