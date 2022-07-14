A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car crash in Pembrokeshire yesterday (Wednesday, July 13).

The car crash occurred in the Broad Haven area on the Wednesday morning.

At the scene, the man provided a positive roadside drug wipe, and was then arrested before being taken into custody.

Once in custody, he provided further blood samples.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that he has since been released under investigation, pending the analysis of the samples.

Across June 2022, the roads policing unit made 24 arrests for drug driving, making it the most common arrest made in the month.

The unit also made 12 arrests for drink driving and four arrets for possession of cannabis.