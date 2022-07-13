THE future of a GP surgery is under threat following retirement and failure to recruit a replacement.

Patients of Neyland and Johnston Surgery have been given assurances only up to October that it will remain open.

It comes following the planned retirement of a GP partner and several unsuccessful attempts to recruit more GPs to work in the Practice.

Hywel Dda say they are working wiht the surgery Neyland and Johnston Surgery in Pembrokeshire to ensure the continued provision of GP services following the resignation of the General Medical Services contract by the Practice.

“The health board would like to reassure the patients of Neyland and Johnston Surgery that the provision of general medical services will continue for patients," said Rhian Bond, assistant director of primary care.

“We will be working together with the surgery and neighbouring practices to find the best way to secure general medical services for patients currently registered at the Practice.”

Hywel Dda say that for registered patients this means that care will continue to be provided as normal by the same team in the practice until the end of October 2022.

Patients should remain registered with the practice while work is progressed to ensure the continued provision of general medical services from November 2022 onwards.

The health board will be writing to all patients registered at Neyland and Johnston Surgery to inform them of the situation, and to invite them to feedback their views on how best these services can continue to be delivered.

The practice and the health board say they are working closely together to ensure that patients are minimally affected by any changes that may occur.

The views of the local community and patients will be gathered prior to any decision about long term provision for the service.

For further information queries can be directed to the health board’s Communications Hub 0300 303 8322 (option 4), or email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.