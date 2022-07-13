CELEBRITY chefs Sam and Shauna were in Pembrokeshire supporting the VC Gallery in the charity’s efforts to promote mental well-being.

The stars of BBC's Big Cook Out were in the county today, July 13, at VC’s Pembroke Dock hub promoting healthy eating and mental wellness with members of the charity.

Sam and Shauna had a table set up with two BBQs eitherside, helping VC Veterans cook up a storm for lunch after going and picking fresh veg in the VC’s Dig for Victory site.

Sam (far right) and Shauna (second left) were delighted to be in Pembrokeshire

Shauna said her and Sam had finally got to the county they so badly wanted to visit, and now they were here it was fantastic.

They wanted to get behind the VC because there are a lot of core values the charity has they hold close to their hearts.

“Good healthy food is so heavily connected to good mental health," said Sauna. "Cooking brings people together which is so important to tackle issues we might be struggling with.

“We wanted to come down and support the VC Gallery and its efforts, and we loved the idea of being able to show food being cooked and presented coming straight from the ground.”

The chefs were in the county visiting the VC Gallery's new Pembroke Dock hub

The ladies also visited the Dig for Victory site picking up some fresh veg

VC Gallery founder Barry John said the pair were a delight to host.

“They were lovely, and they just get it,” said Barry. “Straight away they knew what all this was about.

“Shauna said this was the type of initiative they wanted to spread because of the benefit it brings, so for us it's brilliant to have that level of exposure.”

The charity has created a hub in Pembroke Dock for its veterans

The site is at what was formally St Mary’s Catholic School on Britannia Road

Barry’s son Kristian, of Fine Rolling Media, was filming the chefs as they cooked away.

VC Gallery opened the Pembroke Dock hub just over two months ago, taking over what was originally St Mary’s Catholic School on Britannia Road.

The site has everything to keep veterans engaged with drama, woodwork, metalwork and a mini Dig for Victory site all on the property.