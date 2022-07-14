An enthusiastic and appreciative audience enjoyed a great night of music and entertainment when the Viva La Diva gig was staged at Narberth's rugby ground.

The charity live music event was jointly promoted by Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Narberth RFC and followed on from the success of last year's Saturday Night Fever.

The night featured top-class tribute acts, starting with local ska/two-tone band Sorted, followed by performances by X Factor’s Nicola Marie as Amy Winehouse and Shania Twain and Jayne Middleton as Annie Lennox.

Amy Winehouse, Annie Lennox and Shania Twain were the diva trio portrayed in the performance

Nicola and Jayne returned to the stage with an Abba medley for a final encore.

Heavy showers during the day failed to dampen the spirits of the concert goers ahead of the event, and as forecasted, the rain cleared by early evening.

Many members of the audience were up dancing all evening, with the 500-seat grandstand also a popular choice for viewing the spectacle.

Ska band Sorted delivered a lively set

The sound and light show was directed by Dave Burger of Narberth-based Pure Tech Audio Visual, whilst top local DJ Steve Briers compered the show, pulling it all together with his usual skill and expertise.

The evening was in aid of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Mind and a presentation to them will be made at a later date, together with a donation to the local division of the St John’s Ambulance Brigade for providing first aid cover for the event.

The event's main sponsors were the Molson Coors beverage company, while support sponsors were Puffin Produce, Gravells Kia Narberth, Merry Brothers Builders, Young Brothers, Civil Engineers. HMBS Building Services, W & MJ Rossiter & Sons, funeral directors; Andrew Rees & Sons Butchers, Havenkey Electrical Contractors and Revelation of Narberth.

Assistance on the night was given by the Valero volunteers, Narberth and Whitland Round Table and Narberth Scout Group.

The clubs are already busy preparing next year’s event and details will be released at the earliest opportunity.

At the end of the evening, Narberth RFC chairman Rob Lewis thanked everyone who worked to make the event happen, everyone for attending and supporting the event and finally all the acts who, he said, ‘were absolutely fantastic’' - comments which were loudly applauded by the appreciative crowd.

Narberth and Whitland Rotary's forthcoming events are the popular Duck Race and Pig Roast at the Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay on Friday August 12 and the 30 and 60 mile charity bike ride,Il Giro Di Pembrokeshire, on Sunday September 4.

Details of both these events can be found on the club’s website www.nwrotary.co.uk.

The Rotary club would also be pleased to hear from those wishing to join the dual-gender group and those interested are invited to use the Contact Us tab on their website.