A report that several paddleboarders were possibly in difficulty led to the launch of Tenby's inshore lifeboat yesterday, Wednesday July 13.

The paddleboarders were seen betweeen Tenby and Caldey Island and the lifeboat was launched at 1.40pm.

The launch came just days after a weekend of paddleboarder incidents in Pembrokeshire.

These included 16 people brought to safety off Ramsey Island and eight separate rescues off Tenby's South Beach, including a non-swimmer who was blown a kilometre out to sea as she held on to her board.

After a brief search, the volunteer crew found the paddleboarders safe and well on Caldey Island and in no need of assistance.

The lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 2pm.