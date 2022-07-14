- Eddie Rocks bouncer Sam Skinner returns to Swansea Crown Court this morning for sentencing after being found guilty of assaulting customer Ryan Lewis.
- Skinner denied the offence but following a two day trial last month, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.
- This morning he will be re-appearing before Swansea Crown Court for sentence.
