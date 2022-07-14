Live

Crash on A487 Haverfordwest and Newgale

  • Reports that the air ambulance has been called to the scene of the crash
  • Awaiting updates from the police
  • Collision reported on A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale
  • Police confirm emergency services are at the scene
  • It is advised to avoid the area

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos