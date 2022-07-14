A man was arrested on suspicion of four drug and motoring offences after Dyfed-Powys Police officers stop checked his vehicle.
Some time overnight between Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, the man was arrested on suspicion of taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
During the stop check, the man provided a positive roadside drug wipe and was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
Following his arrest, he was taken to custody to provide blood samples in connection with the drug driving offence.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
