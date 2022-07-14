Pembrokeshire's own Pride event gets in full swing today.

The three-day festival will mark the launch of Pembrokeshire Pride, a local group dedicated to organizing LGBTQ-friendly events and providing advice and support to the local queer community.

It will take place in and around Boulevard Showbar, Milford Haven, kicking off on Thursday July 14 with a performance from drag queen Miss Kitty.

West End performer Karin Bello will bring her Tina Turner tribute act, Typically Tina, to Pembrokeshire Pride on Friday July 15, while Jaymi Hensley (Union J) will close the festival on Saturday 16.

"Pembrokeshire Pride isn’t simply a festival for local people to celebrate all that’s good about our diverse community,” organisers said.

"There’s going to be a series of events throughout the year, and Pembrokeshire Pride is also a way of linking people with advice, support and information - giving everyone who believes in inclusivity the opportunity to stand up to hate crime and declare our solidarity with everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation.”

The group says it will work closely with Pembrokeshire County Council, emergency services, educational establishments and youth groups.

Picture: Pembrokeshire Pride

"We are also keen to work with other businesses and organisations and would welcome contact from anyone interested," it added.

“Pembrokeshire Pride also wants to be able to offer a safe space for young LGBTQ+ people in Pembrokeshire to get access to the support and advice they might need - but age, colour or religious persuasion will be no barrier to anyone who wants to get involved.

"We simply want to set up a support mechanism for anyone who needs it.”

Further information can be found here.