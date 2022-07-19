Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School held a Farewell Festival in the schools’ Wellbeing Garden to mark the departure of the 2022 Class of Year 11. The event consisted of an awards ceremony celebrating the successes and achievements of many of the pupils along with some treats of gourmet ‘street’ food, cake, ice cream and goodie bags.

Mindful of the current cost of living crisis, the event was organised so that families would not have to incur any costs to themselves. Year 11 and school staff were able to celebrate Year 11 and their achievements during the challenging past two years, inclusively, in glorious festival sunshine.