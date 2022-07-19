Brought to you by
Ysgol Harri Tudurhenry Tudor School
Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School held a Farewell Festival in the schools’ Wellbeing Garden to mark the departure of the 2022 Class of Year 11. The event consisted of an awards ceremony celebrating the successes and achievements of many of the pupils along with some treats of gourmet ‘street’ food, cake, ice cream and goodie bags.
Mindful of the current cost of living crisis, the event was organised so that families would not have to incur any costs to themselves. Year 11 and school staff were able to celebrate Year 11 and their achievements during the challenging past two years, inclusively, in glorious festival sunshine.
The awards were given out by Mrs Pam Thomas, Chair, and Mrs Sally Elliot, Vice Chair of the School Governing Body along with school leaders.
A full list of award winners is given below:
- Ruby Tingle for Science for excellent effort and attitude throughout; Ruby was also nominated for Welsh and Drama.
- Georgie Rochester for Science for her hard work and excellent performance.
- Holly Callen for English Literature for consistently outstanding effort.
- Brandon Jones for English Literature for excellent attitude and effort.
- Kasey Axon for English Language for outstanding quality of work and effort; Kasey was also nominated in Health and Social Care and Media.
- Morgan Evans for English Language for excellent effort.
- Mikey Scourfield for Maths for excellent effort.
- Teahna Watson for Maths for excellent effort.
- May Sudbury for Maths numeracy for excellent effort and commitment.
- Jake Holland for Additional Maths for excellent effort.
- Dan Davies for Maths numeracy and conscientious attitude throughout the year.
- Poppy Bryant for IT for excellent effort and achievement; Poppy was also nominated in Textiles and Art.
- Charlotte Lewis for Welsh Baccalaureate for consistent effort and excellence; Charlotte was also nominated in Welsh, Music and Maths numeracy.
- Charlotte Kinsella for Welsh Baccalaureate for consistent effort and excellence; Charlotte was also nominated in History and English Language.
- Shannon Rees for Retail Business for consistent effort and excellence; Shannon was also nominated in RS, Food and Nutrition.
- Leah Evans for Health and Social Care for quiet determination and commitment.
- William Robson for LRC Art work.
- Rhys Hardman for Geography for excellent effort.
- Catrin Gwynn for History for consistent effort; Catrin was also nominated for Additional Maths, Textiles.
- Morgan Williams for RS for consistent effort; Morgan was also nominated in Sports Studies, French, Maths numeracy and Music.
- Rachel Day for RS for consistent effort.
- Dylan Rowe for Sports Studies for excellent attitude and attainment; Dylan was also nominated in Additional Maths.
- Dylan Freeman for French for excellent effort.
- Jenna Laugharne for an ALN award for overcoming adversity.
- T J Jones for Outdoor Education for outstanding turnaround in behaviour and dedication to PT in Outdoor Education.
- Charlie Hammond for Engineering for being a consistent high achiever in both theory and practical Engineering work; Charlie was also nominated for Product Design and English Literature.
- Courtney George for Welsh for excellent effort.
- Catrin Connellan for Welsh for excellent effort.
- Freddie Wilson for Product Design for excellent attitude.
- Ian Davies for Food and Nutrition for excellent effort and attitude.
- Jessica Austwick for Art for excellent effort.
- Deacon Asbury for Military Prep for Outstanding commitment to both academic and PT work.
- Sheree Sture for Hair and Beauty for most creative and high quality outcome for the final Hair and Beauty Assessment.
- Georgia Round for Music for progress made across the course.
- Leo Anderson for Textiles for persistence throughout the year and great practical outcome.
- Megan Thomas for Drama for highest practical mark; Megan was also nominated in Media.
- Macey-Ann Dagger for Media Studies for excellent effort.
- Sadie Hall - school ambassador award
- May Sudbury - school ambassador award
Mrs Fiona Kite presented the Headteacher’s award to the following pupils;
- Bradley Dunn, Dylan Freeman, Catrin Gwynne,Lilyrose Laugharne, Callum Cressey, Caera Lewis for having the highest attendance during Year 11.
- Caera Lewis was also recognised for her international honours for swimming in the British Swimming championships. Caera also received the Henry Tudor School Colours.
- Luke Allen who had 100% attendance since Year 7.
- Headteacher’s award for dedication and overcoming adversity was awarded to Jessica Austwick. Jessica also received the Headteacher’s Pupil of the Year Award 2022.
- Morgan Williams who received the highest number of department nomination awards with excellent commitment to academic studies and sport. Morgan also received the Henry Tudor School Colors
- Charlotte Lewis who received the highest number of department nomination awards with excellent commitment to academic studies.
A committee of Year 11 pupils also presented awards carefully chosen to their teachers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article