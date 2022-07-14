POLICE have arrested three teenagers in connection with the fire at Haverfordwest's old multi-story car park.

Police have confirmed that they are treating last night’s Haverfordwest fire as ‘suspicious'.

A fire occurred at the multi-story car park on Cartlett Road shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, July 12.

Police have now said three teenagers aged 14, 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Police say the teens have been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

The fire happened on July 12

On the night of the incident fire crews dealt with the fire which was reportedly put out by 11pm.

Crews were present for nearly five hours not leaving until 2.37am.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the fire was located in an office block, located at the top of the multi-storey car park, and had spread to an underneath stairwell.

Pembrokeshire County Council say it will now assess the full extent of the damage and liaise with the emergency services.