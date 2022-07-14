Former Eddie Rocks bouncer Sam Skinner has been severely condemned by Crown Court Recorder Christopher Felstead after he assaulted a ‘vulnerable’ customer and ‘grabbed him like a doll'.

CCTV video footage played during Skinner's trial showed the defendant grabbing Ryan Lewis and putting an arm around his throat.

He then dragged him backwards across the concrete paved area which leads to the Haverfordwest nightclub.

As they approached the pavement at Quay Street, Skinner threw him to the ground with what the Crown Prosecution described as 'considerable force'.

The assault took place in the early hours of September 5, 2021 after Mr Lewis had been asked to leave the premises as a result of his intoxication.

Eddie Rocks nightclub in Haverfordwest. Pic: Google

“This was a nasty and an unprovoked assault on a vulnerable gentleman in circumstances where your job was to protect everyone and treat them with respect,” said Recorder Felstead.

“You failed to discharge your duty.

“I’m concerned that there is a lack of remorse demonstrated by you and that you continue to think that you did not commit any offences that night. Let me be very clear that you did.”

READ MORE

Meanwhile in a victim statement read to the court by Crown Prosecutor Thomas Scapens, the Recorder was told that the attack has had a profound effect on Mr Lewis.

Quoting from the statement Mr Scapens read: “It’s had an emotional impact on me and I have gained anxiety about going out and worry about what might happen.”

The statement went on to say that as a result of the assault, Mr Lewis now suffers intermittent head pains to the left side of his head where he hit the concrete and unable to work for two weeks.

“It’s had a direct financial impact on him and the headaches are effecting him with his day to day duties,” said Mr Scapens.

Meanwhile Skinner’s barrister, Jon Tarrant, said that at the time of the offence, his client was looking forward to promotion in his career as a door supervisor.

“His hope was that he was moving towards a senior position,” he said. “As he approached 40 he hoped that this would take him towards his retirement".

Mr Tarrant went on to say that Skinner’s future career options remain uncertain as his conviction is now preventing him from applying for new jobs in the security industry.

“As a result Skinner has now had to 'reset his career' and is reticent about advertising for a new job as he fears this would cause difficulty in obtaining new employment.

"This is going to have a long term effect on his position."

Skinner, of Charles Street, Neyland, was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work which must be completed within the next 12 months and ws ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.