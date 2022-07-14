An inquest has been opened into the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy who lost his life at West Angle Bay earlier this month.

Deputy coroner for Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, heard that Zac Thompson was swept off the rocks at West Angle Bay at 9pm on Friday, July 1.

Zac was airlifted first to Glangwili and then to the University Hospital of Wales Cardiff, but despite the best efforts of medical staff sadly lost his life at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 2.

On the day of the incident, it is understood Zac climbed a rock with his elder brother and their 11-year-old cousin, when a freak wave washed them into the sea at Angle Beach in the evening.

While Zac's brother and cousin managed to swim ashore, Zac got into difficulties.

He was eventually brought ashore by a member of the public where he was assisted by emergency responders, however Zac failed to regain consciousness.

Zac was a student at Pembroke Dock Community School, which said it was heartbroken at the tragedy and paid tribute to ‘a lovely young man, a valued pupil’.

“He excelled academically, in particular in maths, and loved to solve complex mental maths challenges (keeping staff on their toes),” said a statement issued by the school.

Zac was also a talented sportsman who played exceptionally well at cricket and was remembered for coming into school on Superhero Day dressed as his mum, saying ‘not all superheroes wear capes’.

Zac was known as a talented sports player

“He had a cheeky smile, was funny, and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school,” said the school.

“Zac had a huge zest for life! Our love thoughts and prayers are with both his family and his wide circle of friends, who will miss his big character and mischievous nature.”

The school’s prom last Friday, July 8, was held in memory of Zac, and his friends released balloons with messages to him.

The school intends to do more to remember Zac’s life at its Dock Fest today, Thursday, July 14.

Ballons were released with messages to Zac at Pembroke Dock Community School's prom last week

A memorial service was due be held this morning before a cricket match is played in Zac's memory, with teachers and guests taking on the schoolchildren.

A minute's applause was held at Pembrokeshire Primary Schools' Cricket Finals on Monday, July 4 in memory of Zac who should have been playing.

A Justgiving page set up to support Zac’s family with the aim of raising £5,000, currently stands at £20,660.

Mr Lewis formally opened the inquest into Zac’s death before adjourning it.

“The inquest is adjourned pending an investigation into the events that up to this tragic incident,” he said.

To donate to the Justgiving fund click here.