Angle Lifeboat’s RNLI crew has had an extremely busy start to July, with seven incidents in 11 days, and six incidents in five days.

This month alone, the crew has had to deal with people in the water, overloaded dinghies and vessels taking on water.

The first incident on July 1 was a multi-agency operation, which also included Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Service and several coastguard crews.

The emergency services attended West Angle Beach, where there were reports of someone in the water.

Angle Lifeboat crew’s Y-boat was at the scene for approximately 90 minutes before the casualty was airlifted to hospital

On July 7, when the all-weather lifeboat was tasked while on exercise to investigate a reportedly overloaded dinghy potentially in difficulty in Thorn Sound.

The crew arrived, checked the persons had the correct safety equipment, and discovered the people were happily fishing. No help was required and the lifeboat returned to its exercise.

The following day, the all-weather lifeboat was tasked again while collecting fuel. A report was received of a yacht with engine failure drifting ashore at Hobbs Point.

A spokesperson from Angle Lifeboat said: “The lifeboat made best speed to the casualty vessel and had it safely under tow just five minutes later.

“The vessel was handed over to the marina workboat and safely returned to her berth.”

Four incidents then occurred on July 10 and July 11.

The first was when a speedboat with six people aboard was taking on water after hitting rocks.

Little Haven Lifeboat assisted, as all six casualties were taken to Neyland Marina, and then to hospital by car.

During the event, another vessel at Musselwick required assistance, as the lifeboat was heading back out. However, it was stood down as the vessel had made repairs and was returning on its own power.

On July 11, while again on exercise, the all-weather lifeboat was tasked to assist six people aboard a 10m charter vessel. A tow was rigged as the casualty vessel was safely back in Milford Haven that evening.

While the vessel was being berthed, the lifeboat was tasked to a 7m motorboat with fuel issues.

The Angle Lifeboat spokesperson said: “The Lifeboat escorted the vessel as far as Neyland Spit, where the vessel and its lone occupant was happy to continue unaided towards his berth.”