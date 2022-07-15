PEMBROKESHIRE is a hotspot for wildlife and as summer is well and truly upon us, more people and wildlife are going to be flocking to the beaches and coastal areas.

But what kinds of wildlife can you see and where across Pembrokeshire’s beaches and the coastal path?

Here we take a look at some of the more common sightings.

Jellyfish

Picture: Rachel Thomas

You can find jellyfish in the waters across Pembrokeshire and occasionally on the shores too, so be careful where you step as their stings can be painful.

There are five types of jellyfish that you can see in Pembrokeshire during the summer months according to www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales. They are the barrel jellyfish, the moon jellyfish, the compass jellyfish and the blue jellyfish.

You are most likely to see a moon jellyfish if you come across one on the beach in the early part of the summer. You can identify it as a round disk the size of a saucer or tea plate and it has four pale purple circles in the centre. You should still not touch them as although they may be small, they are said to have a mild sting.

If you’re around Stackpole or South Pembrokeshire, you may also see the barrel jellyfish. It is bigger than the moon jellyfish but is completely harmless. It is identified as having a mushroom-shaped bell and frilly tentacles.

Portuguese Man O' War

Picture: Chloe Jones

A rarer sighting is the Portuguese Man O’ War. Now this is actually not a jellyfish despite looking like one and being commonly thought of one. The animal is actually a colonial hydrozoan which is made up of small individual zooids. The zooids that make up a Portuguese Man O’ War have their own functions but cannot survive alone and therefore function as a group to make up what we see.

A Portuguese Man O’ War is held afloat by a gas-filled purple translucent bladder as it lives on the surface of the open water. The crest is pink-tipped and they have long blue-violet tentacles. They are unable to swim so if you see one washed up on the shore, it’s been carried by the winds.

If you do see one on the shores, the likelihood is it will be pale with a tinge of purple and has already died but still make sure to avoid it as they can produce a sting long after death and their stings are not to be taken lightly.

Turtles

You are able to see turtles if you’re lucky. They are regular visitors to Pembrokeshire and dine on jellyfish. The most common is the leatherback turtle. You could also spy a loggerhead, Kemp’s ridley or hawksbill turtle.

The leatherback turtle is the only one that has a large, elongated shell which is flexible and has seven ridges rather than a hard shell.

Marine mammals

Picture: Ka John

You are regularly able to see a number of marine mammals including harbour porpoises and common, bottlenose and Risso’s dolphins. There is also a chance of seeing other species which are usually only found in open sea water such as minke whales, fin whales, pilot whales and the short-beaked common dolphin. You can see these mammals from the coast path and offshore islands or if you’re lucky, they’ll be swimming alongside you on a boat trip.

Some more unusual marine mammal visitors can include seals – as earlier this year a common seal was spotted on the edge of the Cleddau Estuary. Last year there was even a walrus and in the last couple of weeks there have been some shark sightings, including a thresher shark.

Another regular visitor is a basking shark, which you can see slowly moving through the Irish Sea off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

Fish

You can see many fish off the coast including a sunfish. It is a round, flat fish which resembles a dinner plate and has fins both on top and underneath to help it swim. The sunfish swims upright but can also be seen on its side when on the surface as if it is being warmed by the sun.

You are also able to see the more common bream, bass, mullet, wrasse, conger, rockling, pollack and mackerel fish along with some rays.

Birds

Picture: Amberley Braham

Of course there will be a variety of birds including seagulls that are commonly found around the coast but there are also some that you will only see around the summer time.

These include guillemots and razorbills. Both birds are very similar in their appearance and habits. They breed on cliff edges on Skomer Island and Ramsey Island and can also be seen along the Castlemartin coast to Stackpole.

Guillemots are chocolate brown with a white stomach and a sharp dagger-like beak while the razorbill is black with a white stomach and has a white stripe across its beak and eyes and has a stubbier beak.

Picture: Sarah Davis

You can also see a large number of puffins on Skomer Island during the summer months too. These small birds are black on their backs with a white tummy and face and a bright, colourful beak.

You can also find Manx shearwaters on Skomer Island, but you are only likely to see them at night as they do most of their business under the cover of darkness. They are small, black and white birds.