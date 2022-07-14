Assistant cabinet members will not be introduced at Pembrokeshire County Council after proposals were voted down.

Full council discussed the potential to introduce up to three assistants to the executive that would be entitled to attend and speak at a meeting of cabinet or a committee of the cabinet on Thursday, July 14.

The matter had received a mixed response at democratic services overview and scrutiny committee where a recommendation to allow for assistants in the constitution stipulated that the posts holders were not to be remunerated prior to a 12 month review.

There were a number of objections raised on Thursday, including from Cllr Viv Stoddart who feared “it will increase the leader’s power of patronage” and that assistants “will have a lot of power and influence.”

Chairman of democratic services committee Cllr Di Clements said she had concerns that it reduced the number of councillors available to sit on scrutiny committees, where vacancies already exist and it could “increase the power base of the administration.”

A call for remuneration was likely, said Cllr Clements, and there was a need to reduce costs not increase them, while Cllr Mike Stoddart reminded council of how special responsibility allowances had been used in the past as recruitment tools by political groups and the plan was a “retrograde step.”

“Back benchers are here to hold the executive to account but the more they suck into their orbit the less effective it will be,” he added.

There were 40 votes against the plan, 14 for and three abstentions.