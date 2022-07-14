A former Pembrokeshire hotel set in 15 acres of sea-facing grounds, with its own helipad, swimming pool and wine cellar has been put on the market for offers in excess of £4 million pounds.

The Walpool Court Hotel, near St Davids, boasts 22 ensuite bedrooms, a covered heated swimming pool, tennis court, helipad and separate staff quarters as well as a holiday let cottage, mature landscaped gardens and spectacular views south over St Brides Bay.

The former Warpool Court Hotel, St Davids, is for sale for offers in excess of £4 million. Picture: Fine and Country Estate Agents

It also features a drawing room, lounge, sea view restaurant, commercial kitchen, reception and office space.

Its views have been rated as one of the top ten hotel views in the world by the Sunday Times.

The building also has the potential for conversion into a 10 bedroom executive home, subject to approval from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Listed Building Consent to transform the hotel into an executive dwelling has already approved, this allows for the removal of modern internal partitions throughout, all associated with hotel use. The historic fixtures, including the tiles will remain untouched.

It is being marketed as an ‘exclusive sea view country manor nestled within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park offering peace, renewal and inspiring natural beauty’ by Fine and Country Estate Agents in Narberth.

This is the second time the hotel has been put on the market; it was listed for auction as a going concern with a guide price of £2-£3 million in 2016 after its owners announced their retirement.

Although £4 million is out of the budget of most of us, if you had 21 like-minded friends you could buy a room each for just over £181,000- the price of a terraced house in a lot of Pembrokeshire towns.

Warpool Court was built in 1870 for the Reverend Alfred Green, headmaster of St David’s Cathedral Choir School. Rev Green employed a London architect to design a ‘large extensive house’ for his own family and the chorister boarders, it was then known as Bryn-y-Garn (hill of the rock).

In 1955 it was bought by the Lloyd family, who converted the property to a 22-bed country house hotel.

The hotel became grade two listed in 1992 for the large collection of around 3,000 nineteenth and early twentieth century tiles painted by Ada Lansdown Williams to illustrate the ancestry of her husband's family and her own.

