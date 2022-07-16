This month the Port of Milford Haven will hold meetings to engage with members of the community.

Two annual stakeholder meetings will update the community on its developments and listen to feedback.

Tom Sawyer, the port’s new chief executive, along with chair Chris Martin, will provide an overview on the organisation’s performance and vision, as well as updates on projects such as Pembroke Dock Marine, Milford Waterfront and its core business - servicing shipping on the Waterway.

Tom said: “I’m looking forward to meeting our stakeholders, many of whom I won’t have come across yet, in Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven.

“The sessions are a chance for the public to hear about what has been happening at the Port over the past year as we start to recover from the effects of Covid, but also about how our plans for future growth are progressing.”

He continued: “One area I’d welcome feedback on is how we can do more to help our local community in a time when the cost of living is increasing and having a huge impact on peoples’ daily lives.

“We want to help where we can and understanding the extent of the problem is the first step towards addressing this.”

The events take place on:

Thursday, July 28 at the Pater Hall, Pembroke Dock, 4.30pm to 6.30pm

Friday, July 29 at the Pill Social Centre, Milford Haven, 3pm to 5pm

To register, email prdepartment@mhpa.co.uk or call 01646 69100 and specify which date you would prefer, along with any questions you would like to ask the team.

There will also be an opportunity to join the meetings online. Visit www.mhpa.co.uk/ASM for more details.