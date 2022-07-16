The Great Insect Games is coming to Pembrokeshire this summer.

They are described as “a fun, outdoor, interactive, bilingual musical show for primary school aged children and their grown-ups, where surreal silliness is the name of the game!”

The games will be held at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven at 2pm and 4pm on the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, with tickets costing £8.50 each.

The day will include a bug-infested opening ceremony, along with warm up with insect aerobics and bug brained events.

Synchronised swimming will also take place, with gym junkie grasshoppers Flik and Bob making and appearance.

The event is open to children aged four and above of all abilities, with shows presented bilingually and Welsh only.

The games are created by award-winning Carmarthenshire-based theatre company Familia De La Noche, with music by Heledd Watkins and Sam Roberts.

The show is produced in association with Wales Millennium Centre, Articulture, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru, Theatr Clwyd, Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Cardiff Summer of Smiles.