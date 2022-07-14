A BUTCHERS is celebrating after being shortlisted for a banging award.

Prendergast Butchers in Haverfordwest has been shortlisted in Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales’s ‘Put Your Best Sausage Forward 2022’ competition, with their Prendergast Gold sausages being selected as amongst the very best bangers in Wales.

The award-winning family butchers is run by Chris and Rachel Wolsey, along with their two sons Tom and Mark.

Speaking of their delight at being nominated, Chris said: “We are honestly over the moon to have our sausages shortlisted as amongst the best sausages in Wales this year.

“Our family have farmed in Pembrokeshire for almost 50 years, and we’ve always prided ourselves on producing the best quality produce.

"What’s key to our business is sourcing our meat with care from local suppliers, and very often our own farm.

“It’s a team effort here with my wife and two sons, along with our other hard-working staff.

"We know our customers and can provide them with whatever they want really – a particular size or type of cut, or cooking advice. You just don’t get that at a supermarket.

“We’re really proud of our Prendergast Gold sausages and hope they go on to take the title at the final event. We’d also urge our customers to come to shop and find out for themselves what makes them so special!”

The winner of the Put Your Best Sausage Forward 2022 competition will be announced at a special event during the Thursday of the Royal Welsh Show at the Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales stand.

The judging panel will include Welsh food personality Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts.

The winner will also automatically qualify for the UK and Ireland Champion of Champions Sausage competition, which will take place at the Butcher Shop of the Year 2022 Awards next year.

Philippa Gill, Brand Marketing Executive at Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, said: “Picking a shortlist of just three sausages is always a difficult but hugely enjoyable task, and this year was no exception thanks to our fantastic Porc Blasus family of producers.”

You can buy sausages and many other innovative pork products directly from Prendergast Butchers at their shop in Haverfordwest, or via their website, prendergastbutchers.co.uk.

For more information on pork produced in Wales, and where you can buy it, please visit porcblasus.cymru.