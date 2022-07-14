A CASUALTY was air-lifted to hospital and a second was injured after a crash in Pembrokeshire, today July 14.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale at just after 9.30 this morning.

The incident involved a BMW motorcycle, with one person flown by air ambulance to University Hospital Wales Cardiff.

Two vans were also involved.

Police are now appealing for information.

A spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended a three-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale at about 9.35 this morning.

"The three vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Vivaro van, a red Peugeot partner van and a BMW motorcycle.

"The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital.

"The road was closed and reopened at 12.35pm."

The three vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Vivaro van, a red Peugeot partner van and a BMW motorcycle. Photo by James Evans

The crash happened near Roch

An emergency ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene as well as Wales Air Ambulance, with another casualty transported to Glangwili Hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We were called today at 9.34am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and car in Roch, Haverfordwest.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a duty operations manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One person was transported by road to Glangwili Hospital, and another was transported to University Hospital Wales Cardiff by air."

Police say they want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation

You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Quote reference DP-20220714-100.