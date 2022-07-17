Pupils at a Pembrokeshire school have raised more than £5,000 for the RNLI through several activities across the year.

Castle School pupils chose the RNLI as their chosen charity for the school year, and have done a variety of different activities for the charity’s benefit, from a big dip in the sea to assault courses.

A spokesperson from the school said: “They chose this charity because it was special to many people in the Castle School community and the charity does a lot to make sure people are safe in Pembrokeshire waters.”

Pupils had been keeping an eye on how much money was being raised at each event, but nobody was expecting the incredible final total of £5 260.12.

The final amount was announced by the school’s charity ambassadors at the school’s prize day.

The year began with a Big Dip, which took place last November and saw pupils from Years Nine, Ten and 11 brave the elements and run into the chilly waters of Broad Haven.

Not to be outdone, the pupils from Years Seven and Eight, along with the pre-prep and prep school, participated in a charity assault course where they had to scramble their way through a huge 75ft inflatable assault course.

The course saw many children make their way through the stations manned by staff and other volunteers - one station being an ice bath!

Christmas jumper day at Castle School to raise funds for the RNLI

Many local businesses were happy to help with the fundraising.

Edwards Coaches helped transport pupils to different events, Mor Creative judged a charity art competition and the Portfield Recreation Committee allowed use of the racecourse to host events.

As well as the proceeds from the school’s annual Community Day and Spring Fete, there were lots of other events such as a bake sale, non-school uniform days and pre-loved uniform sales that added to the total.

The school will announce in September the next charity it will be supporting. But even though the charity has not been announced yet, preparations are already under way for 2022/23.

Their first event will be a Rowathon on Wednesday, September 28, on Castle Square, Haverfordwest with the support of CrossFit Pembrokeshire.