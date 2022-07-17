On Thursday, July 14, was Bastille Day, the National Day of France.

It celebrates Fête de la Fédération, which was first celebrated on July 14, 1790, to mark the French Revolution, which was epitomised by the storming of Bastille a year earlier.

At the time of the storming, Bastille was a military fortress and political prison and a symbol of the monarchy.

But did you know there is a connection to Bastille in Pembrokeshire?

In Maenclochog, there is a property called La Bastille which is now a detached home. It was, however, an important place in the village.

It was thought to have been built in 1029 with the cornerstones of the old castle dating back to this period.

It was used as a jail in the town and renamed La Bastille after reportedly becoming a home for prisoners of war during the French invasion of Fishguard in 1797 – the last invasion of the UK.

La Bastille in Maenclochog as it is today. Picture: Google Maps

La Bastille, which was was used to house French prisoners of War from the last invasion of Britain

In February 1797, approaching eight years after the storming of Bastille in France, around 1,400 French troops in four ships set sail from Camaret on February 18 to enact a ‘cunning plan’ by the Directory – the French Revolutionary government - to ‘free’ the poor British who would then rally to support the French.

Colonel William Tate – an Irish American man in his seventies – was tasked with leading the invasion using a ragtag army of those not required by Napoleon Bonaparte elsewhere in Europe.

The initial plan was to land in Bristol and once the city was destroyed, they would move through into Wales and then march north to Chester and Liverpool.

Memorial to Jemima Nicholas. Picture: Natasha Ceridwen de Chroustchoff

But winds made this impossible, so Colonel Tate moved to land near Cardigan Bay instead. On February 22, the ships were about to land in Fishguard but were scared off by cannon fire which was to warn of the warships arrival.

Instead, they landed at Carreg Wastad Point in the early hours of the following morning, with the troops unloading around 2am alongside arms and around 47 barrels of gunpowder.

Rather than make their move, the French troops – mainly made up of jailbirds and deserters - took to looting supplies that were recently taken from a grounded Portuguese ship and enjoyed their loot.

Kay Roach as Jemima Nicholas led the Last Invasion of Britain parade in 2019. Picture: Johnny Morris

On February 25, the French surrendered to the Pembroke Yeomanry led by Lord Cawdor.

In his surrender, Colonel Tate mentioned they were met with “troops of the line to the number of several thousand,” however they were met by a lot less than this – with only around 300 men waiting for them, with it believed that they had mistaken the local women in their traditional dress at a distance as troops.

12 of the French soldiers were reportedly rounded up by a local woman called Jemima Nicholas, armed only with a pitchfork, and locked them in St Mary’s Church in Fishguard and a number of French were held at La Bastille according to Pembrokeshire Archives.

Locals carry out parades to mark the 225th anniversary of the last invasion, led by ‘Jemima Nicholas' and the current Pembroke Yeomanry.

It was transformed from a jail into a home at some point in the 1800s or early 1900s.

Pembrokeshire Archives holds a draft conveyance from 1935 where the ‘dwellinghouse and garden known as La Bastille formerly The Old Police Station’ was transferred to a new owner for £150.

La Bastille has remained a house ever since and is currently undergoing extensive renovation.