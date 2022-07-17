Several planning applications have been sent to Pembrokeshire County Council, from Maenclochog to Pembroke Dock.
The applications submitted include new garages, extensions and changing buildings into residential use.
The full list of applications is:
- 22/0172/PA: New Domestic Garage at the land adjacent to Holly Blue House, Cold Blow, SA67 8RW
- 22/0276/PA: Extensions, Alterations and Detached Garage at 5 Orielton Terrace, Llanreath, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6TN
- 22/0281/PA: Single storey rear extension at Glyn Henllan Uchaf, Rhoshill, Cardigan, SA43 2TX
- 22/0306/PA: Conversion of existing stone building with hard standing to residential use include extensions at the land adjacent to Post Office, Maenclochog, SA66 7LA
- 22/0309/PA: Approval of Reserved Matters (Landscaping) of outline planning application ref. 21/0488/PA (Erection of 2no. light industrial / business units (B1 use) at the land to the North of, Richmond Road, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DY
- 22/0312/AG: New Steel frame building at Blaentidwell, Tavernspite, Whitland, SA34 0NN
- 22/0316/NM: Non material amendment of planning permission 21/0876/PA at Mariners, High Street, St Dogmaels, Cardigan, SA43 3EF
- 22/0317/PA: New dormer windows in existing roof, new front porch and small single storey rear extension at Treetops, 12, St Michaels Road, Pembroke, SA71 5JG
