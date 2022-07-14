WELSH comedian Rhod Gilbert has announced that he has cancer and is receiving treatment at a cancer hospital.

The 53-year-old from Carmarthen confirmed that he is currently a patient at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff - a hospital he is a patron of and has fundraised for.

Making the announcement on Facebook to fans on Thursday, the BBC Two's Never Mind the Buzzcocks host said: "As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

"I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years."

He continued: "So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone ... but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40-minute rant about orange squash.

"Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery."

Gilbert has previously cancelled shows due to issues with his throat. He paused his Book of John tour last week.

He also recently announced that dates after July 9 in Swansea, Hereford, Yeovil, and Truro would be postponed.

Fans have flooded his social media post with well wishes for the comedian.

One user wrote: "You will get through this especially with the help and guidance of the inspirational workforce at Velindre Cancer Centre… keep strong …"

Another person added: "Wishing you lots of love and strength for your treatment ahead. Hope you make a speedy recovery and get a new stage show out of the experience!! xxx"

A third posted: "Bless you Rhod, be kind to yourself as you fight the good fight and come out the other end - fit and well. Sending healing hugs x"

Gilbert has performed around 200 Book of John shows and is currently working to reschedule shows for early 2023.