The director of Pembrokeshire’s only five-star hotel has been promoted to a senior role in the group which owns the award-winning property.

Thomas Agius Ferrante, who began his career in the hospitality industry as a kitchen chef before moving into senior management, came to the Grove in 2019 from the five-star Phoenicia in Malta, where he was hotel manager.

He has now won promotion to director of operations for Seren, the collection of Welsh hotels and restaurants by the sea which includes the Grove and Saundersfoot’s Coast restaurant.

READ MORE

The day-to-day management of the Grove hotel will now be in the capable hands of Karen Weisheit, who was recently promoted to the role of hotel manager and has worked at Grove for over five years.

Seren’s recent acquisition, Penmaenuchaf in north Wales, will be initially managed by Louise Lewis, who was Thomas’s predecessor as general manager of Grove.

Neil Kedward, managing director of Seren, said: “In this new role, Thomas will oversee all operational aspects of the Seren Collection of venues, with a particular focus on our new hotel Penmaenuchaf and Grove of Narberth, with both hotel managers reporting directly to him.

Grove of Narberth is one of only three hotels in Wales to hold five-star status. Picture: Owen Howells Photography

"Since joining the Grove of Narberth,Thomas has overseen a huge transformation at the hotel, helping Grove and the wider group of Seren achieve national recognition with both guests and industry colleagues - firstly with the award of five stars and more recently, being awarded Independent UK Hotel of the Year, 2022 at the Cateys.

“Thomas’ naturally warm personality and cheeky smile help to create a relaxed atmosphere wherever he is, ensuring that guests and colleagues alike feel comfortable and at ease.

“Yet, Thomas also has a sharp eye for detail and a firm grasp of the numbers which has been instrumental in driving quality and revenue enhancements at the Grove in recent years.

“In 2022, Thomas completed the Master Inn Holders St Julian’s Scholars course.

“He has also been harnessing strong relationships with the local industry and educational community as a member of the South West Wales Tourism Forum, to promote hospitality as a career of choice for future hospitality professionals in the region.

“Much loved by his team members, we all congratulate Thomas on this promotion.”