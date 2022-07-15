A Milford Haven woman has been sentenced to four weeks in prison after using threatening behaviour towards another female.

Karen Harper, 54, of Birch Mead, The Mount Estate, Milford Haven, was still on licence following her recent release from prison for another conviction when she used threatening words or behaviour towards Sarah Skipper.  The latest offence took place in Havefordwest on July 7.

As a result of the defendant's behaviour, Ms Skipper believed that unlawful violcence would be used against her by Harper.

Harper pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

In addition to her four weeks in custody Harper has to pay a victim surcharge of £154 plus £85 costs.

 