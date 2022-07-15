A Pembrokeshire firefighter who has just taken up a new community safety role is urging residents to take up the offer of a FREE fire safety check for their homes.

Rob Makepeace, who has 21 years experience as a firefighter, has recently been appointed by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to the role of watch manager in the Pembrokeshire Community Safety Team.

Rob is looking forward to the opportunity to help Pembrokeshire residents make their homes safer and reduce the risk of fires.

He said: “Having seen the destruction a fire can cause to a home, I’m really enthusiastic to help people protect the things that they hold most dear to them."

Also known as a Safe and Well Visit, Home Fire Safety Checks are effective in reducing the risk of a fire at home, securing a property, preventing trips and falls, raising awareness of scams and tackling loneliness and isolation.

Peoople are being encouraged to book one of the checks for themselves and their family, an elderly relative or a vulnerable member of your community.

You can book a Home Fire Safety Check by phoning 0800 169 1234 or visiting www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/in-your-home/safe-and-well-visit/.

Rob added: "Despite being in the midst of a heatwave, many of us will be thinking about the growing cost of heating our homes during the winter months and some people might be considering alternative ways of keeping warm.

"Please do seek the advice of our Home Fire Safety Team to ensure that you heat your home safely and responsibly."

"We want to help people feel safe at home by advising on home security, raising awareness of potential scammers and taking on the issue of loneliness and isolation.

"I would also like to reassure people, that when visiting your home, our staff will adhere to all safety guidelines, in relation to Covid-19, that have been issued by the Welsh Government.”