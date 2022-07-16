A Pembrokeshire woman who overcame asthma leads the women’s standings in the Welsh Triathlon Super Series, which resumes in the county this weekend.

Carys Mai Hughes, from Strumble Head, a newcomer to the series, sits in first place as the competition arrives to Broad Haven.

Hughes will be looking to stay clear of the chasers with the Bluestone Pembrokeshire Coast Triathlon, highlights of which will be shown on S4C.

After a 1.5km swim in St. Brides Bay, competitors will cycle 43km along Pembrokeshire roads, before a 10.6km run, the first 3k of which are along the beach and coastal path.

Currently, Hughes has managed to establish a lead over second place Maddison Shaddick, from Swansea Vale Triathlon club, and Cardiff Triathletes’ Eloise Crowley in third.

Heathwood Triathlon Club’s Hughes was once an asthma sufferer as a teenager, but overcame that to become a decent club runner with Les Croupiers in Cardiff.

It was a trip to Lanzarote – which turned into a six-month stay – that ignited her passion for triathlon.

That was followed by a stint travelling around Spain in a camper van, honing her fitness.

“I did my first triathlon in July of last year,” she says. “It wasn’t even a proper triathlon, it was a sportif.

“It was a last-minute thing, but triathlon has now transformed my life.

“I am taking a career break to train full-time. That was also partly due to the pandemic and the changes in my job.

“I just thought I’d take a year out and do something for me, something I wanted to do. I got myself a coach, did all the textbook stuff and piled on the races.

“A big goal was to win the Welsh Super Series. I feel better at the long course stuff. I’m not much of a sprinter, but I can keep going and I’m learning more each time.

“The Welsh Super Series has been part of that development. I consider myself a Pembrokeshire girl and this weekend is a local race, which is quite a treat.”

The highlights of the Pembrokeshire Coast Triathlon will be shown on S4C at 8pm on Friday, July 22.