People of Pembrokeshire are being asked to put their ideas forward to help improve wellbeing in the county.
The Pembrokeshire Public Service Board is considering the Draft Wellbeing Objectives 2023 to 2028 and is requesting the public’s input.
The work done over the five years will begin to tackle several big issues to help improve the wellbeing of people in the county.
The board – a group of organisations working to improve the economic, social, environmental and cultural wellbeing of Pembrokeshire - is deciding what the focus should be, as well as what can be achieved.
The board considers that the focus should be on:
- Pembrokeshire’s Economy is More Prosperous
- People Lead Healthier Lives
- Pembrokeshire’s Environment is Healthier
- Pembrokeshire’s Communities are Vibrant
The public is invited to have their say to help shape the draft objectives.
You can give your views at https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/draftwellbeing2228
