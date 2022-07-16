HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, July 13.

Mrs Betty Holdsworth (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Wednesday 29th June at Withybush Hospital, Betty of Harbour Village, Goodwick. Beloved wife of the late Jack, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service on Monday, July 18 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10:45am. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, made payable to 'Care & Repair Cymru' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Gwendoline Arundell (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Torestin Care Home, Tiers Cross on Thursday, June 23 of Mrs. Gwen Arundell of Castle Street, Pennar, Pembroke Dock. Devoted wife of the late Ramon "Curry" Arundell, she was 87 and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

The funeral took place on Friday, July 15 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. Flowers will be welcome and may be brought to the service or sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Pauline Gwyneth Evans (Haverfordwest)

Pauline passed away peacefully at her home on June 30 aged 74 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, July 15, at 2pm at St. James the Great Church, Walwyn's Castle. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Pauline for the Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

David Lewis (St Ishmaels)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, July 9 of Mr. David Hugh Lewis, aged 74 years of Castle Road, St. Ishmaels. Devoted husband of Dianne, dearly loved father and father-in-law to Jamie and Scott and Kelsey, respected stepfather of Mandy and Huw and Ian and Emily and a cherished grandfather of Harry, Saffron, Henry, Isla, Harry, Gracie, Charlie, Joey and Poppy. David will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 21 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Patch may be sent to Mrs. Dianne Lewis, 4 Castle Road, St. Ishmaels, Haverfordwest, SA62 3SF or left in the collection box at the reception at St. Ishmaels Sports Club after the funeral service. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Pamela Dowling (Llangwm)

The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 3 at Withybush Hospital of Mrs. Pamela Louise Dowling, aged 55 years of Pill Parks Way, Llangwm. Beloved wife to David. Adored daughter to Derek and Barbara. Dearly loved mum to Gemma, Jason and Mikey. Dearest sister to Michael and Barrie. Cherished nanna to Elliot.

The funeral service took place on Friday, July 15 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations in memory of Pam for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Hilda Mills (Monkton)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday, July 4 of Mrs. Hilda Mills of Howells Close, Monkton. Hilda was 94 and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral will take place on Monday, July 18 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. No flowers please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Greta Homewood (Wolfscastle)

Peacefully on Wednesday, June 29 at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Greta of Wolfscastle. Beloved wife of the late David.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, July 14 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3:15pm. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, made payable to 'Healing the Wounds' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Joan Bowen (Slebech)

Joan passed away peacefully at Ridgeway Nursing Home on June 28 aged 88 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service on Thursday, August 4, 11am at St. Ismael's Church, Uzmaston followed by interment in Slebech Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Joan may be sent directly to The Stroke Association on 0300 3300740. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Prunella Lingard (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 10 of Mrs. Prunella Lingard of Lloyd George lane, Pembroke. The devoted and much-loved wife of Eldon, Pru was 73 and will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for The St. Mary's Church Bell Restoration Fund may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Frances Moore (Fishguard)

Peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 6, Frances of Llain Las, Fishguard. Beloved mother of Sandra and Mervyn and a loving grandmother of Owen.

Funeral service on Thursday, July 21 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons, Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Caroline Mcknight (Pembroke)

With great sadness, we announce the passing on June 22 of Mrs. Caroline Mabel Olive McKnight of Freeman's Walk, Pembroke. Lovingly remembered by her husband, Malcolm, children, Christopher, Ann, David, April and Lucretia, their families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral took place on Thursday, July 14 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for The Morriston Hospital League of Friends may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Captain Geoff White (Broad Haven)

Peacefully at his home on Monday, July 4, Captain Geoff White of Broad Haven aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Heather, much loved father and father-in-law of Lydia and Bruce, Natasha and Tom, Matthew and Kelly, loving grandfather of Lewis, Lori, Honey, Phoebe, Fraser and Harriet.

The funeral service took place on Friday, July 15, at 12:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest SA61 1RP or contact Paul Sartori on 01437 763223 for payments over the phone. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Ms Maureen Jefferies (Scleddau)

Peacefully on Saturday, July 2 at Withybush Hospital, Maureen of Scleddau. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service on Monday, July 18 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1:45pm. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, made payable to 'Fishguard Animal Welfare' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

John Rowe (Scleddau)

Peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 5, John of Langton Farm, Scleddau. Beloved husband of the late Eira, loving father of Jane and Stephen, a much-loved father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle.

A private funeral service was held on Friday, July 15. The funeral cortege left Langton Farm at 2.10pm, travelled through Scleddau passing Jane and Stephen's homes on route to the Chapel of Rest, Fishguard. The funeral cortege left the Chapel of Rest, Fishguard at 3pm and travelled via Scleddau to Parc Gwyn Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, made payable to the 'DPJ Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mr Fritz Heinrich Neumann (Newgale)

Peacefully on Wednesday, July 6 at Withybush Hospital, Fritz of Newgale (former landlord of The Wolfe Inn, Wolfscastle). Beloved husband of Judith, loving father of Erika, Tim and Nick, much loved grandfather and great grandfather of Karl, Laura, Kieran, Ellen, William, Sophie, Dexter and Matilda.

Funeral service on Wednesday, July 20 at St Mary's Church, Roch at 2pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Dementia UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.