A study has found that more than £70million has been donated to good causes in Pembrokeshire by the National Lottery.

The study, conducted by Solitaired.com, showed that causes in Pembrokeshire had received £70,913,919 from the National Lottery since it started in 1994.

The National Lottery has also sponsored £2,091,516,903 worth of projects in Wales since its inception.

Cardiff absorbed the greatest share of these funds (£551,519,509), followed by Swansea (£144,577,229) and Carmarthenshire (£143,528,139).

Blaenau Gwent received £31,473,261 as the least funded place in Wales.

With its £70m, Pembrokeshire comes in at eighth for most funds given to the local authority.

So far, a total of £46billion from the National Lottery has gone towards good causes across the UK, in areas such as education, environment, health, arts and sport.

Heritage is the sector in Wales that benefitted the most from National Lottery grants over the past 28 years. The latest official government data suggests that this area in Wales received a total of £432,969,063.

Arts is the second most lottery-funded sector in Wales, with £400,355,284-worth of sponsorship since 1994.

Health, Education, Environment and Charitable Expenditure causes follow closely behind, benefitting from £361,247,722 over the past three decades.

Cardiff received the biggest ever lottery grant in Wales. On March 15, 1997, the National Lottery awarded Millennium Stadium Plc £46,360,000 for a single project.