A Pembrokeshire driver has been fines after admitting speeding in his Jaguar on the A48.
The case of Clive Hayes, 68, of Whitesands, St Davids, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 7.
The court heard how Hayes was caught driving his Jaguar XK at 80mph by a speed camera on the A48 overpass near Pensarn, Carmarthenshire, the legal speed limit was 70mph.
The offence took place at 1.38pm on January 23 this year.
Hayes was not present in court but entered a guilty plea through the single justice procedure.
He was fined £66 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, there was no order made for costs. Hayes’ driving licence was also endorsed with three points.
Magistrates took Hayes’ guilty plea into consideration when imposing sentence. He was given until August 4 to pay the total of £100.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel