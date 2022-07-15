Eddie Rocks nightclub director Mark Edwards has launched a scathing attack on Dyfed-Powys Police following claims that his staff refused to give statements during a police investigation into bouncer Sam Skinner, who was convicted of assault.

The claims were made during last month’s trial when Skinner was found guilty of assaulting a customer last September.

On several occasions throughout the two-day hearing, Crown Prosecutor Thomas Scapens referred to the fact that Eddies’ nightclub staff had persistently refused to co-operate with the police.

“Tom [the doorman assisting Sam Skinner] refused to supply a statement to the police about what he’d seen, the manager refused to provide a statement to the police about what had happened and when police went to speak to the other bouncers who were there at the time, they refused to even give their names, let alone witness statements,” said the Crown.

And the nightclub was castigated again this week when Skinner returned to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing.

“I’m troubled by the lack of assistance the investigating officer had from the nightclub and I’m very troubled that none of the other door staff working that night could be identified, let alone interviewed,” said Recorder Christopher Felstead.

“Please make my concerns known to the Pembrokeshire Licensing Authority.”

But according to Eddie Rocks’ director Mark Edwards, these allegations are blatant lies.

“Throughout the entire investigation process, we co-operated with the police in every way possible,” he said. “The night of the assault, we explained to the officers all that we knew and the following day the officers returned so we could all go through CCTV footage from each of the 136 cameras that we have in Eddie’s. "This took us around four hours as we followed the footage from the time the victim arrived right up until the assault. This was then downloaded by the investigating officer.”

Mr Edwards went on to say that further statements were provided by his staff.

“The doorman that assisted Sam Skinner gave his first statement to the police over the phone but he wasn’t happy with that so he made two further statements in the police station. The other doorman on duty that night has never even been contacted by the police.”

Eddie Rocks staff subsequently attended two liaison meetings attended by Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing department, the social services and Dyfed-Powys Police to discuss the Skinner incident.

“We went above and beyond what we were expected to do but then to read in the newspapers that the police and Crown Prosecution Service have accused us of not assisting them is so unfair.”

Mr Edwards has now launched an official complaint to Dyfed-Powys Police in relation to the allegations made by the Crown during Skinner's trial.

“We’ve always had a fantastic relationship with the police up until now and this is the first time in 22 years that this has happened, despite the fact that we get around 100,000 customers through our doors a year.

“All our staff are highly trained and well respected. They’re certainly not thugs.”

Meanwhile Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that Mr Edwards’ complaint is being investigated by their Professional Standards Department.