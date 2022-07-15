A NEW feature has been added near Haverfordwest Castle with a sculpture added to gardens which sit just below the historic monument.

The sculpture is a keystone, with an enormous hole in it.

The medieval ‘burgage’ gardens, at the end of Castle Lake car park, have finally reopened after extensive work being done to them, which included replanting, and new walkways and benches being installed.

Funding for the project was provided by Pembrokeshire County Council, Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity programme, and Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership.

The wildlife and biodiversity features include bat boxes, boxes for swifts, hedgehogs and birds, planting of small trees and hedges, medieval bee hives put on the site, and wild flower meadows.

The new stone sculpture in the 'burgage gardens', Haverfordwest

Cllr Tudor said described Haverfordwest as a 'jewel in the crown' and said he was delighted to see investment in the area.

“This can only further develop and enhance this part of Haverfordwest to the benefit of its townspeople and visitors to the county town of Pembrokeshire.”

The gardens in Castle Lake cart park have just reopened

The garden has had extensive works done to it

Pembrokeshire County Council is planning to create a new footpath in Haverfordwest, connecting the historic castle and conservation area to the modern shopping district of the county town.

The proposal is to create a footpath, allowing easier access, and disabled access from Haverfordwest’s oldest building to Bridge Street.

The gardens sit just below Haverfordwest Castle

Using the £17.7m government funding for the ‘Rediscovering Haverfordwest’ project, the county council calls the proposed Perimeter Walkway (North) 'a key component' to regenerating Haverfordwest.