A MUCH-LOVED son and outstanding school pupil, who was heading to university to study film-making, took his own life by hanging, a coroners court heard.

Luke Draycott, of Kingsfold, Pembroke, was found unconscious behind his bedroom door one evening after his mum tried to call him down for dinner. He was 22.

At an inquest held at county hall on July 14, mum Louise said she wished Luke could have realised how loved he was, after it was stated Luke felt he was ‘a drain on those around him’.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire Gareth Lewis read out a statement which described Luke as an outstanding pupil who was incredibly intelligent, but struggled to live with his diagnosis of Aspergers.

On March 22, Luke, of Kingsfold, Pembroke, went for a walk then came home and went up to his bedroom to play video games.

When his mum shouted to him for tea he didn’t answer. When she went up to check on him he was found unconscious behind his bedroom door.

Luke’s mum telephoned the ambulance which arrived at 7.15pm.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but were unable to. There was a suicide note found in Luke’s bedside cabinet.

Born in Essex, Luke studied performing arts at Pembrokeshire College before receiving an unconditional offer to study filmmaking at High Wycombe University.

Toxicology reports found nothing of note in Luke’s system at the time of his death.

It was noted he suffered with depression after finding it hard to live with his condition.

His mother, who was present at the inquest with Luke’s father, said she wished her son had understood how loved he really was.

The post-mortem report concluded Luke died of hanging and asphyxia. The shorthand form conclusion of death was suicide.

