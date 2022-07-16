Pembrokeshire Pride is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community this weekend.

The three-day festival started on Thursday, July 14, with a show at Boulevard Showbar in Milford Haven from drag artist Miss Kitty.

Cllr Joshua Beynon, who has been working with Pembrokeshire Pride to set the festival up, said the first night was a big success.

“It was an incredible turn out, about 70 or 75 people turned up to show their support and get involved.”

That was followed on Friday, July 15, with another sell-out show at the showbar, this time with a Tina Turner tribute act.

Today (Saturday, July 16), is the final day of the festival, with stalls coming out onto the streets of Milford Haven as the people of Pembrokeshire enjoy the sunshine while getting involved.

Cllr Beynon continued: “We’ve got plenty of stalls coming down. Lots of organisations from across Pembrokeshire are setting up. We’ve got Mind having a stall, and PAVS as well, and loads of others on the day.”

The festival will end on the Saturday, again at Boulevard Showbar, with a performance from boyband Union J member Jaymi Hensley.

“We’ve also got the raffle on Saturday night. Lots of Pembrokeshire companies have donated prizes, such as Pembrokeshire Gin Company," added Cllr Beynon.

“They’re giving away a free tour of the market hall in Pembroke Dock, where they’re now located.

"Tickets are still available for the raffle. They can be picked up any time leading up to the show.

“All in all, a big hats off to Drew who owns Boulevard Showbar. Everyone has worked really hard and done really well this week. I can’t wait to see what Saturday looks like.”