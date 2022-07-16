Pembrokeshire footballer Joe Allen is backing a Wales-wide campaign battling online sexual harassment.

Allen, along with fellow Welsh internationals Lily Woodham, Esther Morgan and Joe Morrell took part in the video ‘Calling Out: Online Sexual Harassment.'

It encourages young people to speak up about sexual harassment online.

The film promotes a culture of equality and respect, with advice for families, children and educators.

The Football Association of Wales has worked with the Welsh Government on this campaign.

The video is one of a series of three from the FAW which will be published across Hwb, with conversations covering the topics of online misogyny, the importance of challenging attitudes and safely reporting inappropriate behaviour.

Swansea City player, Allen, who grew up in Narberth, said: “It has been shocking to hear how many young girls and women are experiencing online sexual harassment. It has really shown that there is a need for more education on both the topic and scale of things.

“There is so much work to be done to put an end to this behaviour, but I hope that the conversations between myself and my Cymru teammates will encourage people to call out this behaviour and for those who may be suffering it, as tough as it may be, reporting it is vital.”

The FAW have previously worked with the Welsh Government on raising awareness and addressing other social issues, including launching unique educational resources and a powerful film with the Senior Cymru Women’s team tackling online misogyny.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: “Online sexual harassment has become an increasingly common and challenging issue and one that can have a huge impact on people subjected to it.

“The new video will equip our education practitioners with the tools to support important conversations with young people about the seriousness of the issue - what it looks like, how to report inappropriate behaviour and how to get further advice, via our Hwb platform for schools.

“Our Welsh international footballers, with their unprecedented success on the field, are such strong role models for children and young people, so it’s fantastic to have them leading by example in speaking up about this issue.”