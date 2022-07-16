ANOTHER week, another lettered theme for the Western Telegraph Camera Club members to get creative with.

This week, they were tasked with taking photos to do with the letter 'O'.

We received dozens of submissions from owls and oystercatchers to ocean views and 'old' things.

Here are just a few of our favourites. If you want to join the camera club and have the chance for your pictures to appear, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Old boat. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesOld boat. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Oystercatcher. Picture: Rob MorrisOystercatcher. Picture: Rob Morris

Western Telegraph: Oryx at Manor Wildlife Park. Picture: Maria PerkinsOryx at Manor Wildlife Park. Picture: Maria Perkins

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Owl. Picture: Helena PhotographyOwl. Picture: Helena Photography

Western Telegraph: Otter. Picture: Rachel ThomasOtter. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Ocean. Picture: Liam WoolleyOcean. Picture: Liam Woolley