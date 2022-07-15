Nearly £40million could be spent on the Tenby area in the next few years, a local councillor has been told.

Cllr Michael Williams, member for Tenby north, tabled a question at full council this week, asking what capital spending is planned for the town.

His question, directed to the relevant cabinet member, states: “Bearing in mind the level of capital spend currently committed in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Town centres, what level of capital spend is anticipated for the town of Tenby in the next financial two financial years?”

Deputy leader and cabinet member for place, the region and climate change, Cllr Paul Miller said in the “current capital programme, £38.3million is either included or in the process of being included that relates to Tenby.”

At the meeting on Thursday, July 14 Cllr Williams said he was happy with the response and asked for a “breakdown” in writing “of where this money is anticipated to be spent.”

A Notice of Motion linked to the town was also on Thursday’s agenda, tabled by new member Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, of Tenby south, reads: “That Pembrokeshire County Council establish a politically balanced working group to consider options for the siting of a new swimming pool in Tenby and to provide a steer on preferred options for progress.”

The NoM will be discussed at a forthcoming cabinet meeting.